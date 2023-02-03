A Look At American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.06. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $21.42, putting it -25.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.65. The company has a valuation of $11.21B, with an average of 27.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 17.32 this Thursday, 02/02/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.83%, and 25.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.12%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 86.29 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.17, implying an increase of 0.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading -52.4% off suggested target high and 53.11% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are 14.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300.00% against 31.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.10% this quarter before jumping 89.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $12.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.43 billion and $8.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.80% before jumping 33.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 83.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.09% annually.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.91% of the shares at 55.57% float percentage. In total, 54.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70.34 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $891.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 39.49 million shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $500.77 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 19.84 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $251.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.16 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 242.91 million.