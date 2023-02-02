ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 68.48% From The Lows, Now What?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ZKIN share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -92.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $27.34M, with an average of 58820.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 83.65K shares over the past 3 months.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the latest session, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.50%, and 119.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 125.77%. Short interest in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 6.34 days time to cover.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 27.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.91% of the shares at 1.27% float percentage. In total, 0.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 71337.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73477.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 61877.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63733.0.