Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 42.01% Year-To-Date

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.74, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $65.88, putting it -44.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.14. The company has a valuation of $10.61B, with an average of 3.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zillow Group Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.17 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.60%, and 35.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.01%. Short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 23.64 million shares and set a 6.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.50, implying a decrease of -18.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading -13.69% off suggested target high and 47.53% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 106.30% this quarter before jumping 135.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $458.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $442.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -77.10% before dropping -88.60% in the following quarter.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders hold 9.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.48% of the shares at 108.39% float percentage. In total, 98.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 20.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.97 million shares, or about 12.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $729.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7.54 million shares. This is just over 4.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.82 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 153.0 million.