WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI): Is This The Time To Buy?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 19.44% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -79.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $134.57M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a 19.44% upside in the last session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7699 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 19.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.44%, and 132.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.46%. Short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw shorts transact 1.67 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.45% of the shares at 47.45% float percentage. In total, 47.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77500.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.