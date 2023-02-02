Why Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.97, to imply an increase of 17.99% or $1.52 in intraday trading. The VERI share’s 52-week high remains $20.25, putting it -103.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.57. The company has a valuation of $333.80M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Veritone Inc. (VERI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VERI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

After registering a 17.99% upside in the last session, Veritone Inc. (VERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.12 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 17.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.01%, and 88.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.11%. Short interest in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) saw shorts transact 5.08 million shares and set a 18.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying a decrease of -24.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERI has been trading -10.33% off suggested target high and 49.85% from its likely low.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veritone Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares are 25.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -350.00% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -157.10% this quarter before falling -81.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $34.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.21 million.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veritone Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Veritone Inc. insiders hold 13.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.45% of the shares at 55.16% float percentage. In total, 47.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Banta Asset Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.07 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 4.13 million.