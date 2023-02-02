Why Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s traded shares stood at 2.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GLS share’s 52-week high remains $6.25, putting it -1983.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $22.50M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 159.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the latest session, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3899 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.59%, and -41.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.99%. Short interest in Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.45, implying an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.45 and $0.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLS has been trading -50.0% off suggested target high and -50.0% from its likely low.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gelesis Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Gelesis Holdings Inc. insiders hold 52.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.11% of the shares at 71.82% float percentage. In total, 34.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.66 million shares (or 7.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.11 million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.