Why Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CTXR share’s 52-week high remains $2.01, putting it -42.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $204.56M, with an average of 1.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 751.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTXR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the last session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.63%, and 78.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.48%. Short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw shorts transact 10.88 million shares and set a 16.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 79.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTXR has been trading -609.22% off suggested target high and -183.69% from its likely low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are 50.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 286.96% against 11.10%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 8.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.07% of the shares at 12.08% float percentage. In total, 11.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 31.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.33 million shares, or about 12.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.76 million shares. This is just over 20.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 9.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.