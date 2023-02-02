8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.01, to imply an increase of 6.37% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The EGHT share’s 52-week high remains $16.16, putting it -222.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $551.60M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EGHT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

After registering a 6.37% upside in the last session, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.15 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and 15.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.97%. Short interest in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) saw shorts transact 16.22 million shares and set a 8.29 days time to cover.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 8×8 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are -3.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $188.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.35 million.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 8×8 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

8×8 Inc. insiders hold 3.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.04% of the shares at 102.17% float percentage. In total, 99.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.49 million shares (or 15.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.46 million shares, or about 13.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.75 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.79 million shares. This is just over 7.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.85 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 23.72 million.