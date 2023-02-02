Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Plunging -35.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VLON share’s 52-week high remains $8.35, putting it -2882.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $3.59M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the latest session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2970 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.98%, and 1.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.31%. Short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 55.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.45% of the shares at 47.73% float percentage. In total, 21.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78888.0 shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50464.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 42392.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27118.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 22146.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14166.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9542.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 6104.0.