Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Could Increase In Price By -40.06% Or More

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 38.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.14, to imply an increase of 5.93% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $6.83, putting it 4.34% up since that peak but still an impressive 67.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $5.18B, with an average of 25.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a 5.93% upside in the last session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.23 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.21%, and 56.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.58%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 111.49 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying a decrease of -22.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading -40.06% off suggested target high and 43.98% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are 90.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 25.68% against 51.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $666.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $654.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $626 million and $621 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 5.30% in the following quarter.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 7.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.77% of the shares at 60.22% float percentage. In total, 55.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 55.15 million shares (or 7.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 47.06 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $156.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 25.78 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.03 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 56.7 million.