This Week’s 11.23% Gain In Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Taught Us Something New

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply an increase of 5.32% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ANGI share’s 52-week high remains $9.04, putting it -185.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Angi Inc. (ANGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ANGI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

After registering a 5.32% upside in the latest session, Angi Inc. (ANGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.23%, and 27.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.89%. Short interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw shorts transact 9.23 million shares and set a 4.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying an increase of 38.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGI has been trading -278.55% off suggested target high and 36.91% from its likely low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Angi Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are -44.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 13.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $502.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $453.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $461.56 million and $415.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Angi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc. insiders hold 5.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.59% of the shares at 104.92% float percentage. In total, 99.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Advisory Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.95 million shares (or 14.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.87 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26.89 million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3.66 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 10.51 million.