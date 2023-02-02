There Has Been A 6.07% Incline For Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI). So What’s Next?

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply an increase of 6.07% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BLI share’s 52-week high remains $10.23, putting it -324.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $152.02M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 909.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

After registering a 6.07% upside in the latest session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.46 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 6.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.89%, and -10.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.15%. Short interest in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw shorts transact 3.19 million shares and set a 5.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 76.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLI has been trading -646.89% off suggested target high and -107.47% from its likely low.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berkeley Lights Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares are -53.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.59% against 4.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $21.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.64 million.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berkeley Lights Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Berkeley Lights Inc. insiders hold 15.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.69% of the shares at 81.12% float percentage. In total, 68.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.01 million shares, or about 7.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24.88 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.97 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about 7.08 million.