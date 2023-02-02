Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.34, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $28.48, putting it -85.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $967.66M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 189.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Symbotic Inc. (SYM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SYM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the latest session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.18 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.32%, and 27.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.43%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.08, implying an increase of 19.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYM has been trading -56.45% off suggested target high and 8.74% from its likely low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are -7.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.64% against 15.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $152.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.51 million.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders hold 48.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.61% of the shares at 89.03% float percentage. In total, 45.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.0 million shares (or 36.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $219.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Softbank Group Corporation with 2.0 million shares, or about 3.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.94 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 56637.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40562.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.