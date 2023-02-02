SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Stock Jumping 29.63% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 7.88% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SMRT share’s 52-week high remains $9.71, putting it -208.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $639.99M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 992.71K shares over the past 3 months.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

After registering a 7.88% upside in the last session, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.21 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.00%, and 29.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.63%. Short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) saw shorts transact 11.28 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.97, implying an increase of 36.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.90 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMRT has been trading -90.48% off suggested target high and 7.94% from its likely low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SmartRent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are -41.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.50% this quarter before jumping 23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $43.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.91 million and $34.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.30% before jumping 32.70% in the following quarter.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SmartRent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders hold 29.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.69% of the shares at 52.28% float percentage. In total, 36.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.72 million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with 16.74 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $75.67 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd holds roughly 10.23 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 12.99 million.