Should Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Rally After -118.95% Drop From High?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 7.95% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TUYA share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -118.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 869.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tuya Inc. (TUYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TUYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

After registering a 7.95% upside in the latest session, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.12 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 7.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.80%, and 51.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.95%. Short interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw shorts transact 8.2 million shares and set a 12.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.31, implying a decrease of -133.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.10 and $1.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUYA has been trading 48.69% off suggested target high and 64.05% from its likely low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tuya Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares are 66.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.27% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $44.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.58 million and $74.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.50% before dropping -40.00% in the following quarter.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuya Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders hold 24.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.30% of the shares at 45.68% float percentage. In total, 34.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.28 million shares (or 1.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.6 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.06 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 3.07 million.