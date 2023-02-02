Should Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Rally After -867.74% Drop From High?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -2.49% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -867.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $163.63M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6520 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.24%, and 42.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.92%. Short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 24.36 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.30, implying a decrease of -106.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.30 and $0.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTR has been trading 51.61% off suggested target high and 51.61% from its likely low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astra Space Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are -60.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.28% against -3.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 million.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders hold 4.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.31% of the shares at 48.72% float percentage. In total, 46.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 13.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.89 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.26 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3.96 million.