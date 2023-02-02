Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras At $11.42: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 26.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.42, to imply a decrease of -1.55% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $16.04, putting it -40.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.88. The company has a valuation of $73.25B, with an average of 23.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.97 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.27%, and 7.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.23%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 45.4 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are -15.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 124.37% against 68.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 196.10% this quarter before jumping 98.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.25 billion and $24.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.30% before jumping 27.40% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 7.59, with the share yield ticking at 66.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.49% of the shares at 22.49% float percentage. In total, 22.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 210.56 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 63.5 million shares, or about 1.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $741.65 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 45.54 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $650.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.58 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 427.24 million.