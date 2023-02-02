PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.81, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The PD share’s 52-week high remains $38.75, putting it -25.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.51. The company has a valuation of $2.67B, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the last session, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.11 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.69%, and 16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.00%. Short interest in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw shorts transact 7.6 million shares and set a 8.92 days time to cover.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $92.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.23 million.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PagerDuty Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

PagerDuty Inc. insiders hold 8.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.49% of the shares at 96.96% float percentage. In total, 88.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 12.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.09 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $200.59 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 8.12 million shares. This is just over 9.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $187.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 77.8 million.