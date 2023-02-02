Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Has Decreased By -79.18 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -5.75% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OWLT share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -1271.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $45.65M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 171.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

After registering a -5.75% downside in the last session, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4511 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.48%, and -31.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.12%. Short interest in Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 8.99 days time to cover.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Owlet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares are -81.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.16% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before jumping 69.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.36 million.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Owlet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Owlet Inc. insiders hold 12.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.84% of the shares at 47.57% float percentage. In total, 41.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eclipse Ventures, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.49 million shares (or 24.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pelion, Inc. with 4.56 million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.