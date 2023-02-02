Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR): How Can A Stock Be Up 68.57% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -4.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ONCR share’s 52-week high remains $3.68, putting it -755.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $11.67M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside in the last session, Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4550 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and 68.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.57%. Short interest in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 7.01 days time to cover.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncorus Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) shares are -72.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.33% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.40% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncorus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Oncorus Inc. insiders hold 8.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.00% of the shares at 73.56% float percentage. In total, 67.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM Asset Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares, or about 11.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.