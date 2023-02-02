Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.38, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $18.02, putting it -92.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.77 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 22.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.77%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 6.12 million shares and set a 6.4 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares are -1.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.35% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.50% this quarter before jumping 11.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $48.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.51 million.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.08% of the shares at 88.54% float percentage. In total, 87.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.18 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $98.57 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 9.27 million shares. This is just over 6.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.88 million, or 5.52% of the shares, all valued at about 63.77 million.