Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Drops -237.84% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 12.35% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $1.25, putting it -237.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $6.47M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a 12.35% upside in the latest session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3830 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 12.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.74%, and 97.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.89%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 98.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YVR has been trading -5845.95% off suggested target high and -5845.95% from its likely low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 21.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.40% of the shares at 0.50% float percentage. In total, 0.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31352.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11443.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Group One Trading, L.P. with 13827.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5046.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14232.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5194.0