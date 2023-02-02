Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -258.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $35.05M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and -12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.08%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.94% of the shares at 1.94% float percentage. In total, 1.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11889.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10105.0