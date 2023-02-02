Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Could Increase In Price By -82.53% Or More

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.34, to imply a decrease of -1.03% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $20.05, putting it -30.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.45. The company has a valuation of $2.78B, with an average of 4.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the latest session, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.93 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.39%, and 5.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.18%. Short interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw shorts transact 7.04 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.86, implying an increase of 29.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRT has been trading -82.53% off suggested target high and -10.82% from its likely low.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) shares are 11.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.14% against 22.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 2,566.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $683.74 million and $792.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.30% before jumping 55.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 24.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.10% annually.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Energy Inc. insiders hold 15.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.02% of the shares at 111.91% float percentage. In total, 94.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.03 million shares (or 15.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $357.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.14 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $180.44 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 68.16 million.