Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 13.67% YTD

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s traded shares stood at 4.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply an increase of 9.63% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LCI share’s 52-week high remains $1.56, putting it -164.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $23.20M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LCI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

After registering a 9.63% upside in the latest session, Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7022 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 9.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 11.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.67%. Short interest in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 24.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 41.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LCI has been trading -69.49% off suggested target high and -69.49% from its likely low.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lannett Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares are 3.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.62% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -10.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $68.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.28 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -57.61% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 37.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lannett Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Lannett Company Inc. insiders hold 14.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.42% of the shares at 51.94% float percentage. In total, 44.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Telemus Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 17.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.2 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.