Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Expensive At $19.71? Check These Facts.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 36.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.71, to imply an increase of 1.60% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $71.50, putting it -262.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.28. The company has a valuation of $16.76B, with average of 20.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.81.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a 1.60% upside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.44 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 6.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.83, implying an increase of 47.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -219.63% off suggested target high and 3.6% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are -43.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.02% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.40% this quarter before jumping 26.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,194.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $554.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $796.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1 million and $54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55,399.00% before jumping 1,375.40% in the following quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 12.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.21% of the shares at 73.22% float percentage. In total, 64.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amazon.com, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 17.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 141.56 million shares, or about 15.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.64 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 46.51 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.51 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 579.34 million.