Is On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Poised For Further Gains At A 35.21% Distance From The Low?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.83, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $31.29, putting it -31.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.44. The company has a valuation of $7.30B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for On Holding AG (ONON), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the latest session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.10 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.22%, and 39.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.90%. Short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw shorts transact 21.26 million shares and set a 10.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.45, implying an increase of 2.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.23 and $28.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONON has been trading -19.47% off suggested target high and 36.09% from its likely low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing On Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. On Holding AG (ONON) shares are 6.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 183.33% against -3.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.80% compared to the previous financial year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders hold 37.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.03% of the shares at 64.04% float percentage. In total, 40.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.0 million shares (or 10.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.12 million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $161.29 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the On Holding AG (ONON) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 8.28 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.74 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 119.15 million.