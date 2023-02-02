Is Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Expensive At $0.86? Check These Facts.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 12.36% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $5.50, putting it -539.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $21.69M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a 12.36% upside in the last session, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8650, jumping 12.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.70%, and 114.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 114.51%. Short interest in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmmi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.62% of the shares at 2.67% float percentage. In total, 2.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 1.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 79087.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $83041.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4169.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4377.0