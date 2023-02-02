Is Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) Poised For Further Gains At A 63.85% Distance From The Low?

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.04, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The AVTE share’s 52-week high remains $30.79, putting it -33.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.33. The company has a valuation of $551.81M, with an average of 71120.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.44 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.96%, and -21.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.37%. Short interest in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw shorts transact 1.51 million shares and set a 16.09 days time to cover.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares are 0.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.70% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -92.30% this quarter before falling -45.70% for the next one.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.05% of the shares at 105.07% float percentage. In total, 105.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 33.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $129.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.76 million shares, or about 15.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $58.75 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 6.39 million.