Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 77.92% From The Lows, Now What?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply a decrease of -8.87% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The INBS share’s 52-week high remains $1.60, putting it -107.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $16.63M, with an average of 19.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

After registering a -8.87% downside in the last session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2132 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -8.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.58%, and 287.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 287.20%. Short interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) shares are 9.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.11% against 4.00%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. insiders hold 9.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.79% of the shares at 3.07% float percentage. In total, 2.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76676.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $74077.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74884.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11388.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 7538.0.