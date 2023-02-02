Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Up 214.60% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s traded shares stood at 27.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply an increase of 181.70% or $2.78 in intraday trading. The LUCY share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -62.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $11.55M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 659.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

After registering a 181.70% upside in the latest session, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.6000 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 181.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 191.22%, and 244.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 214.60%. Short interest in Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innovative Eyewear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Innovative Eyewear Inc. insiders hold 67.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.