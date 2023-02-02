ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s -2.11-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares stood at 2.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.93, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The ING share’s 52-week high remains $15.56, putting it -11.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.14. The company has a valuation of $54.67B, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ING Groep N.V. (ING), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ING a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.72 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.11%, and 11.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.46%. Short interest in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw shorts transact 1.28 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.05, implying an increase of 13.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.20 and $18.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ING has been trading -32.16% off suggested target high and 12.42% from its likely low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ING Groep N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are 43.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.34% against 8.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 92.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.30% annually.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ING Groep N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 6.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.50% of the shares at 4.50% float percentage. In total, 4.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 56.08 million shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $556.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MUFG Securities EMEA PLC with 11.68 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $115.87 million.

We also have Wasatch Global Value Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Wasatch Global Value Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4.34 million.