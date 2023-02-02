Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Surged -15.83% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply a decrease of -1.41% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IKNA share’s 52-week high remains $11.79, putting it -180.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $139.40M, with an average of 24230.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IKNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.56 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.00%, and 57.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.89%. Short interest in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) saw shorts transact 1.69 million shares and set a 37.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 77.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IKNA has been trading -423.81% off suggested target high and -280.95% from its likely low.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ikena Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares are -15.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.57% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -785.70% this quarter before falling -21.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -47.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.22 million and $3.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -70.20% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ikena Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Ikena Oncology Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.30% of the shares at 90.66% float percentage. In total, 90.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 25.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 5.02 million shares, or about 13.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 2.91 million.