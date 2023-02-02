GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS): Is This The Time To Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 16.38% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The WGS share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -757.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $140.67M, with an average of 3.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WGS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

After registering a 16.38% upside in the latest session, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4845 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 16.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.51%, and 60.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 74.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WGS has been trading -566.67% off suggested target high and -122.22% from its likely low.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GeneDx Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) shares are -75.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.12% against 4.00%.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.