For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Is Worth A Shot

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 6.40% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The GOL share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -151.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $639.00M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GOL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

After registering a 6.40% upside in the latest session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 6.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.32%, and 27.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.35%. Short interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw shorts transact 3.65 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.30, implying an increase of 40.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.97 and $11.71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOL has been trading -270.57% off suggested target high and 37.66% from its likely low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are -7.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.20% against 25.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 96.50% this quarter before falling -103.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 117.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $939.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $934.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.60% before jumping 51.40% in the following quarter.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.69% of the shares at 6.69% float percentage. In total, 6.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.77 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.48 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.