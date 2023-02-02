Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) Have Inclined 34.99% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.31, to imply an increase of 8.73% or $4.04 in intraday trading. The FOCS share’s 52-week high remains $54.61, putting it -8.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.27. The company has a valuation of $3.59B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FOCS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

After registering a 8.73% upside in the latest session, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.62 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.36%, and 33.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.99%. Short interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw shorts transact 2.3 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.30, implying a decrease of -6.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOCS has been trading -9.32% off suggested target high and 30.43% from its likely low.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Focus Financial Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) shares are 18.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.95% against -11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.10% this quarter before falling -7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $503.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $528.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $445.35 million and $523.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.00% before jumping 1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -68.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.70% annually.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

Focus Financial Partners Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.13% of the shares at 101.16% float percentage. In total, 101.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stone Point Capital Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.05 million shares (or 24.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $546.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 6.86 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $233.76 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.55 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about 68.56 million.