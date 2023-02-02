Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DBTX) Stock Rises 0.63 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The DBTX share’s 52-week high remains $5.78, putting it -81.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $74.16M, with an average of 21150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DBTX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.92%, and 55.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.12%. Short interest in Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) saw shorts transact 1.52 million shares and set a 30.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 77.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBTX has been trading -623.27% off suggested target high and -120.13% from its likely low.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Decibel Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) shares are -26.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.26% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.50% this quarter before jumping 26.50% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10 million.

DBTX Dividends

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Decibel Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s Major holders

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 20.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.25% of the shares at 81.77% float percentage. In total, 65.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 19.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.14 million shares, or about 12.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.22 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 3.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about 3.34 million.