Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Could See A -428.08% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.92, to imply a decrease of -9.32% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The CYXT share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -428.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $437.36M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 574.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CYXT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

After registering a -9.32% downside in the last session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.06%, and 52.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.08%. Short interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw shorts transact 6.08 million shares and set a 7.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 51.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYXT has been trading -208.22% off suggested target high and 31.51% from its likely low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares are -76.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.76% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $187.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $190.79 million.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders hold 26.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.02% of the shares at 97.46% float percentage. In total, 72.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 26.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $540.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 23.82 million shares, or about 13.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $270.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 5.87 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 18.83 million.