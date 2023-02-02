Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $3.63, putting it -312.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $75.67M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 662.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the latest session, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9385 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.03%, and 23.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.97%. Short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.14, implying an increase of 85.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGEN has been trading -1377.27% off suggested target high and -13.64% from its likely low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compugen Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are -45.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.51% against 4.80%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compugen Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.29% of the shares at 27.88% float percentage. In total, 26.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 7.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.42 million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.48 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1.61 million.