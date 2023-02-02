Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH): Can A Stock Be 26.62% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 5.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $14.29, putting it -161.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $700.98M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside in the last session, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.60 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.40%, and 26.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.62%. Short interest in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 11.38 million shares and set a 5.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.46, implying a decrease of -0.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYH has been trading -151.37% off suggested target high and 45.16% from its likely low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Health Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are 91.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -201.63% against -17.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.90% this quarter before falling -85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.23 billion and $3.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.70% before jumping 2.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -59.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.95% annually.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Community Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders hold 6.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.62% of the shares at 95.66% float percentage. In total, 89.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.95 million shares (or 14.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.47 million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $35.53 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.17 million shares. This is just over 6.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.0 million, or 5.94% of the shares, all valued at about 30.0 million.