ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) On Wednesday â€“ Up 43.69% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.60. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $29.55, to imply a decrease of -9.09% or -$2.95 in intraday trading. The CHX shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $33.65, putting it -13.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.64. The company has a valuation of $6.38B, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ChampionX Corporation (CHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

After registering a -9.09% downside in the latest session, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.65 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.90%, and 5.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.91%. Short interest in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) saw shorts transact 10.01 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.89, implying an increase of 12.81% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHX has been trading -25.21% off suggested target high and 5.25% from its likely low.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChampionX Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares are 41.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.48% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.70% this quarter before jumping 72.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $984.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $972.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $822.14 million and $865.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.70% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 110.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.80% annually.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChampionX Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)â€™s Major holders

ChampionX Corporation insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.71% of the shares at 104.54% float percentage. In total, 103.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.92 million shares (or 11.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $474.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.14 million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $399.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.92 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 115.85 million.