Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -131.36% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.80, to imply an increase of 68.33% or $4.79 in intraday trading. The CETX share’s 52-week high remains $27.30, putting it -131.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $8.85M, with an average of 83920.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CETX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

After registering a 68.33% upside in the last session, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.39 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 68.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 120.56%, and 189.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 172.55%. Short interest in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw shorts transact 76430.0 shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying a decrease of -47.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CETX has been trading 32.2% off suggested target high and 32.2% from its likely low.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.67 million.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cemtrex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Cemtrex Inc. insiders hold 11.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.65% of the shares at 4.11% float percentage. In total, 3.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68221.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $43759.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68221.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 28233.0.