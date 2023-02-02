Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Has Decreased By -36.59 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.47, to imply a decrease of -16.96% or -$4.18 in intraday trading. The GOOS share’s 52-week high remains $34.45, putting it -68.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $3.36B, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

After registering a -16.96% downside in the latest session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.73 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -16.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.75%, and 15.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.93%. Short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw shorts transact 8.97 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.03, implying an increase of 2.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOOS has been trading -49.83% off suggested target high and 51.15% from its likely low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares are 1.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.44% against -15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before jumping 20.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $193.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $496.14 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 37.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.20% annually.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.59% of the shares at 90.08% float percentage. In total, 89.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.35 million shares (or 17.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.06 million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $73.2 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port holds roughly 5.51 million shares. This is just over 10.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 3.82% of the shares, all valued at about 37.36 million.