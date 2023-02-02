Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ): Can A Stock Be 25.76% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.51, to imply a decrease of -0.52% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $32.49, putting it -13.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.04. The company has a valuation of $12.11B, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.36 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and 24.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.76%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 16.89 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 15.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 255.00% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 433.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $358.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $421.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $367.76 million and $308.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.50% before jumping 36.40% in the following quarter.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.52% of the shares at 67.60% float percentage. In total, 67.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.55 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $305.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 14.32 million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $300.96 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 14.46 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $383.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.91 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 187.32 million.