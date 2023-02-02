BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) -161.93% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares stood at 25.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply a decrease of -5.22% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BZFD share’s 52-week high remains $5.71, putting it -161.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $163.81M, with an average of 51.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

After registering a -5.22% downside in the last session, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, dropping -5.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 129.35%, and 216.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 216.13%. Short interest in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 10.68 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BuzzFeed Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares are 18.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2,333.33% against 2.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $94.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.1 million and $145.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.50% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BuzzFeed Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

BuzzFeed Inc. insiders hold 45.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.44% of the shares at 61.27% float percentage. In total, 33.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 12.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 7.86 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 million.