Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Shares Fall :-67.02% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.72, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The BN share’s 52-week high remains $50.88, putting it -34.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.08. The company has a valuation of $57.47B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Brookfield Corporation (BN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the latest session, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.95 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and 19.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.52, implying an increase of 25.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BN has been trading -67.02% off suggested target high and -11.35% from its likely low.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brookfield Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brookfield Corporation (BN) shares are -6.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.69% against -13.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 31.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.47% annually.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.