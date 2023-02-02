Boom Or Bust: What Are Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Future Prospects?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The UNCY share’s 52-week high remains $1.64, putting it -198.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $9.02M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UNCY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6124 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.79%, and 9.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.65%. Short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw shorts transact 43230.0 shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 93.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNCY has been trading -2263.64% off suggested target high and -445.45% from its likely low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares are -25.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.86% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 41.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.69% of the shares at 33.39% float percentage. In total, 19.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 26109.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21670.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22695.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 18836.0.