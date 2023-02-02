Biophytis S.A. At $0.70: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s traded shares stood at 23.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 71.67% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The BPTS share’s 52-week high remains $5.91, putting it -744.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $8.33M, with an average of 27760.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BPTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

After registering a 71.67% upside in the latest session, Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9024 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 71.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.21%, and 56.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.18%. Short interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 10.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 95.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPTS has been trading -2042.86% off suggested target high and -2042.86% from its likely low.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biophytis S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) shares are -34.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.08% against 4.80%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biophytis S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Biophytis S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 0.99% float percentage. In total, 0.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 96371.0 shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 63928.0 shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $72238.0.