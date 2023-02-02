BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Gains 409.13% YTD: What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 6.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 4.89% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -369.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $406.21M, with an average of 11.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 4.89% upside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 4.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.34%, and 409.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 409.13%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 31.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAI has been trading -45.77% off suggested target high and -45.77% from its likely low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are 39.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $39.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.33 million.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 96.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.77% of the shares at 112.42% float percentage. In total, 3.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p. with 0.62 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.29 million.