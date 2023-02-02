Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ATNX share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -531.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $28.84M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Athenex Inc. (ATNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the latest session, Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1958 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.74%, and 9.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.56%. Short interest in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw shorts transact 6.27 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.17, implying an increase of 91.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATNX has been trading -2005.26% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athenex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are -67.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.07% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.50% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $29.68 million.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athenex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Athenex Inc. insiders hold 10.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.04% of the shares at 41.32% float percentage. In total, 37.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.53 million shares (or 9.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.36 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.02 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 4.79 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.